Gladstone Land acquires olive orchard in California for $37.8M
Apr. 05, 2021 5:20 PM ETGladstone Land Corporation (LAND)LANDBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor26 Comments
- Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) has acquired 2,285 gross acres of farmland located in Tehama County, California, for $37.8M from Solum Partners.
- Gladstone Land also entered into a 15-year, triple-net lease agreement with California Olive Ranch, Inc., reported to be the largest miller of olives for extra virgin olive oil ("EVOO") in the U.S.
- "We value our relationship with California Olive Ranch and are pleased with the opportunity to increase the amount of land we lease to them. We have been evaluating opportunities to buy land in Northern California, and we believe this orchard is a great addition to our portfolio, as we like the diversification that olives provide. We continue to evaluate additional farms to acquire as we work towards another successful year," commented said David Gladstone, President, and CEO of Gladstone Land.