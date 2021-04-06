Maravai LifeSciences expects Q1 revenue above consensus, prior guidance

  • Maravai LifeSciences Holdings (NASDAQ:MRVI) provides preliminary results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
  • The Company expects to report total revenues of ~$148M, +50% Q/Q and ahead of previous guidance of sequential revenue growth of 30% to 35%. The average analyst expectation is $135.36M.
  • Nucleic Acid Production Revenue is expected to be $123.6M, +305% Y/Y.
  • MRVI expects Income from Operations ranging between $80M to $100M for the quarter.
  • "Maravai’s strong momentum continued in the first quarter of 2021, primarily driven by the continued strength of our Nucleic Acid Production business,” said Carl Hull, Chairman and CEO.
  • The company intends to provide full Q1 results after the market close on Monday, May 10, 2021.
  • Also, the company is launching secondary stock offering of 15M common shares.
  • Shares down 4.4% after-hours. Yesterday's close was $34.58.
