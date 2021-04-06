GOL Linhas flight operations in March suffered due to second wave of COVID-19

  • GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) reports preliminary air traffic figures for March 2021.
  • During March, GOL operated an average of 245 flights per day.
  • In the domestic market, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights decreased 32% M/M and supply (ASK) decreased by 23% over February 2021, primarily due to a reduced demand and increase in cancellations and no-shows deriving from the effects of a second wave of COVID-19.
  • GOL's domestic load factor was 71.8% in March.
  • The company did not operate regular international flights during the month.
  • GOL March and Q1 2021 total departures fell 52.0% Y/Y and 48.1% Y/Y, respectively.
  • Seat occupancy in March was down 50.7% Y/Y and 47.2% in Q1 2021.
  • Domestic demand in March and Q1 declined by 40.6% and 35.7%, respectively over prior year.
