GOL Linhas flight operations in March suffered due to second wave of COVID-19
Apr. 06, 2021 12:46 AM ETGol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)GOLBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) reports preliminary air traffic figures for March 2021.
- During March, GOL operated an average of 245 flights per day.
- In the domestic market, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights decreased 32% M/M and supply (ASK) decreased by 23% over February 2021, primarily due to a reduced demand and increase in cancellations and no-shows deriving from the effects of a second wave of COVID-19.
- GOL's domestic load factor was 71.8% in March.
- The company did not operate regular international flights during the month.
- GOL March and Q1 2021 total departures fell 52.0% Y/Y and 48.1% Y/Y, respectively.
- Seat occupancy in March was down 50.7% Y/Y and 47.2% in Q1 2021.
- Domestic demand in March and Q1 declined by 40.6% and 35.7%, respectively over prior year.