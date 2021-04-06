Dosing underway in Molecular Partners' mid-stage study of ensovibep in COVID-19
- The first patient has been dosed in Molecular Partners' (OTCPK:MLLCF) Phase 2a clinical trial of ensovibep, a DARPin therapeutic candidate designed to bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein at three distinct locations to prevent viral entry into cells.
- The single-arm study will enroll up to 40 patients with symptomatic COVID-19, and is designed to evaluate dynamics of viral clearance, pharmacokinetics and tolerability of ensovibep.
- "Our preclinical trials with ensovibep have shown that it was able to bind and neutralize SARS-CoV-2 viruses both in vitro and in vivo, including against all currently known mutations of concern," said Patrick Amstutz, Ph.D., CEO.
- Ensovibep is additionally planned to be tested in two trials:
- The NIH sponsored ACTIV-3 trial in adults hospitalized with COVID-19 and;
- A global Phase 2-3 study (EMPATHY) in the ambulatory patient setting.
- Last month, the Company announced positive initial data from its Phase 1 study of ensovibep, which showed that ensovibep was safe and well-tolerated with a half-life of 2-3 weeks.