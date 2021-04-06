Chinese low cost mobile and accessories maker, UTime trades today after pricing $15M IPO

  • UTime Limited (UTME) has priced its initial public offering of 3.75M shares at $4.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $15M.
  • Trading kicks-off today on Nasdaq and the offering is expected to close on April 8.
  • The company's competitors include: Wentai, Xiaomi, Samsung Electronics and Shenzhen Transsion Holding.
  • Last year, the company planned to raise $17M by offering 3.8M shares at a price range of $4 to $5.
  • The company plans to use the IPO capital to grow its U.S. branch, expand global sales and distribution teams, increase promotions, launch 4G feature phones and develop Bluetooth glasses.
