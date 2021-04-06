Chinese low cost mobile and accessories maker, UTime trades today after pricing $15M IPO
Apr. 06, 2021 6:04 AM ETUnited Time Technology Co., Ltd. (UTME)UTMEBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- UTime Limited (UTME) has priced its initial public offering of 3.75M shares at $4.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $15M.
- Trading kicks-off today on Nasdaq and the offering is expected to close on April 8.
- The company's competitors include: Wentai, Xiaomi, Samsung Electronics and Shenzhen Transsion Holding.
- Last year, the company planned to raise $17M by offering 3.8M shares at a price range of $4 to $5.
- The company plans to use the IPO capital to grow its U.S. branch, expand global sales and distribution teams, increase promotions, launch 4G feature phones and develop Bluetooth glasses.