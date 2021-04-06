Digital Realty opens a third data center in Singapore
Apr. 06, 2021 6:34 AM ETDigital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)DLRBy: SA News Team
- Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) announces the official opening of its third data center in Singapore.
- The multi-story, 50-megawatt facility is Digital Realty's largest data center in the country.
- "The opening of our third data center is a major milestone on our PlatformDIGITAL® roadmap and underscores our long-term commitment to support the country's digital economy. The transition to the digital economy has impacted the way companies across all industries create and deliver value. There's a growing need for a combination of open interconnection and next-generation colocation that will reduce the complexity of digital transformation..." says Digital Realty CEO, A. William Stein.
- Read (March 17): Digital Realty wraps $680M sale of 11 European data centers