Digital Realty opens a third data center in Singapore

  • Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) announces the official opening of its third data center in Singapore.
  • The multi-story, 50-megawatt facility is Digital Realty's largest data center in the country.
  • "The opening of our third data center is a major milestone on our PlatformDIGITAL® roadmap and underscores our long-term commitment to support the country's digital economy. The transition to the digital economy has impacted the way companies across all industries create and deliver value. There's a growing need for a combination of open interconnection and next-generation colocation that will reduce the complexity of digital transformation..." says Digital Realty CEO, A. William Stein.
