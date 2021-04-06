Gaming and e-commerce focused SPAC, Ace Global Business Acquisition priced $40M IPO, trades today
Apr. 06, 2021 6:47 AM ETBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ace Global Business Acquisition (ACBAU) has priced its initial public offering of 4M units at $10 per unit.
- Trading kicks-off today on Nasdaq.
- Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one warrant to purchase one ordinary share.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 600K units.
- Offering is expected to close on April 8.
- The company is led by CEO and Chairman Eugene Wong, who currently serves as Managing Director of Whiz Partners Asia and Partner and CIO of the China Hero PJ Fund and CFO Nicholas Xue-Wei Tan.
- SPAC aims to combine with a target businesses operating in East or Southeast Asia in gaming and e-commerce sectors.