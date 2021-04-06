Moderna to double its COVID-19 vaccine output at Catalent facility

Apr. 06, 2021 6:51 AM ETCatalent, Inc. (CTLT), MRNACTLT, MRNABy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • Contract drug manufacturer Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) is expanding the U.S. production of Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine, source WSJ.
  • Catalent has reached an agreement with Moderna that will nearly double the vaccine output at its Bloomington, Ind. plant this month to about 400 vials a minute.
  • New doses will be ready for shipment next month, and the upgraded plant will be able to fill an additional 80M vials a year.
  • The expansion will help Moderna to supply an additional 100M doses to U.S. by May end and another 100M doses by the end of July.
  • Yesterday, FDA authorized MRNA to fill more COVID-19 vaccine doses in each vial.
