Wynn Resorts catches upgrade from Argus as casino recovery begins

Apr. 06, 2021 6:52 AM ETWynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)WYNNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Argus upgrades Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) based on its expectations for a recovery in the Las Vegas business and growth in Boston, driven by the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and increased leisure travel.
  • "In addition, we expect Wynn to benefit from a recovery in Macau, helped by its focus on the premium mass and luxury markets. The company has also launched its iGaming/sports betting platform in 10 states," writes analyst John Staszak.
  • The firm narrows its 2021 loss estimate to $2.70 per share from $2.80 and boosts its 2022 EPS estimate to $2.00 from $1.85. A price target of $50 is established. Shares of Wynn are up 0.68% premarket to $131.96.
  • Last month: Las Vegas starts buzzing again ahead of 50% capacity rule.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.