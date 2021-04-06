Wynn Resorts catches upgrade from Argus as casino recovery begins
- Argus upgrades Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) based on its expectations for a recovery in the Las Vegas business and growth in Boston, driven by the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and increased leisure travel.
- "In addition, we expect Wynn to benefit from a recovery in Macau, helped by its focus on the premium mass and luxury markets. The company has also launched its iGaming/sports betting platform in 10 states," writes analyst John Staszak.
- The firm narrows its 2021 loss estimate to $2.70 per share from $2.80 and boosts its 2022 EPS estimate to $2.00 from $1.85. A price target of $50 is established. Shares of Wynn are up 0.68% premarket to $131.96.
