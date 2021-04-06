SPAC Rotor Acquisition gains on deal to take Sarcos Robotics public
Apr. 06, 2021 6:59 AM ETSarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC), PLTR, SLB, BLK, CATSTRC, BLK, PLTR, CAT, SLBBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor18 Comments
- SPAC Rotor Acquisition (ROT) rose 7.5% in premarket trading on a report that it will take Sarcos Robotics public in a deal that will value combined entity at $1.3b.
- The companies have raised $220m in a PIPE through investors including BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Millennium Management, Palantir (NYSE:PLTR), Caterpillar Venture Capital (NYSE:CAT), Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Michael F. Price, JAWS Estates Capital, Sarcos Chairman and CEO Ben Wolff and the founders of Rotor Acquisition , according to a statement. Sarcos is expected to receive about $500m of proceeds from the deal.
- Sarcos develops robots that augment humans to enhance productivity and safety. The transaction represents an enterprise value of $1.3B for the combined company, plus a potential earnout of an additional $281m based on the combined company’s future share trading price.
- The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.
- The news was earlier reported by Bloomberg.
