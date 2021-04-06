SPAC Rotor Acquisition gains on deal to take Sarcos Robotics public

  • SPAC Rotor Acquisition (ROT) rose 7.5% in premarket trading on a report that it will take Sarcos Robotics public in a deal that will value combined entity at $1.3b.
  • The companies have raised $220m in a PIPE through investors including BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Millennium Management, Palantir (NYSE:PLTR), Caterpillar Venture Capital (NYSE:CAT), Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Michael F. Price, JAWS Estates Capital, Sarcos Chairman and CEO Ben Wolff and the founders of Rotor Acquisition , according to a statement. Sarcos is expected to receive about $500m of proceeds from the deal.
  • Sarcos develops robots that augment humans to enhance productivity and safety. The transaction represents an enterprise value of $1.3B for the combined company, plus a potential earnout of an additional $281m based on the combined company’s future share trading price.
  • The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.
  • The news was earlier reported by Bloomberg.
  • Recall Feb. 24, Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp. soars on SPAC deal for robotics firm Berkshire Grey.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.