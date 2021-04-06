U.S. DOE grants Portsmouth decontamination and decommissioning contract extension to Fluor
Apr. 06, 2021
- Fluor (NYSE:FLR) announced that the U.S. Department of Energy has exercised its option to extend the current decontamination and decommissioning work at the former Ohio-based Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant.
- The reimbursable contract is executed by Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth, a Fluor-led partnership, together with BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) and Jacobs (NYSE:J).
- The extension includes an additional 12 months with two additional 6-month options and is valued at up to $690M including options.
- The scope of the project includes the continued deactivation, demolition and disposal of selected site facilities, process equipment, related process buildings, and other ancillary facilities.
- Shares trading 0.13% higher premarket