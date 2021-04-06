U.S. DOE grants Portsmouth decontamination and decommissioning contract extension to Fluor

Apr. 06, 2021 7:00 AM ETFluor Corporation (FLR), BWXT, JFLR, BWXT, JBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Fluor (NYSE:FLR) announced that the U.S. Department of Energy has exercised its option to extend the current decontamination and decommissioning work at the former Ohio-based Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant.
  • The reimbursable contract is executed by Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth, a Fluor-led partnership, together with BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) and Jacobs (NYSE:J).
  • The extension includes an additional 12 months with two additional 6-month options and is valued at up to $690M including options.
  • The scope of the project includes the continued deactivation, demolition and disposal of selected site facilities, process equipment, related process buildings, and other ancillary facilities.
  • Shares trading 0.13% higher premarket
