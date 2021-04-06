Aptinyx shares gain after resuming mid-stage study of NYX-458 in cognitive impairment
Apr. 06, 2021 7:02 AM ETAptinyx Inc. (APTX)APTXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) has recommenced patient screening in a Phase 2 study of NYX-458 in patients with mild cognitive impairment and dementia associated with Parkinson’s disease and dementia with Lewy bodies, following temporary suspension due to escalation of the COVID-19.
- The company anticipates data in H2 2022.
- The study will evaluate daily oral dosing of NYX-458 30 mg compared to placebo over a 12-week period in approx. 100 patients.
- The trial will evaluate the overall safety and tolerability of NYX-458 in patients and the potential cognitive benefits of NYX-458 will be evaluated across multiple neurocognitive endpoints focused on attention, memory, and executive function.
- APTX shares up 13% premarket trading at $3.64.