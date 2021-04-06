Romeo Power stock higher on agreement to supply Peterbilt 579 and 520 battery-electric vehicles to PACCAR
Apr. 06, 2021 7:06 AM ETPACCAR Inc (PCAR), RMORMO, PCARBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor27 Comments
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) +5.4% premarket, has signed a long-term supply agreement with PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) to provide battery packs, modules and battery management systems (BMS) for PACCAR’s battery electric vehicles ((BEVs)).
- Romeo Power will supply Peterbilt 579 and 520 BEVs in the United States and Canada through 2025.
- The start of production is anticipated to begin after 2021.
- “PACCAR is committed to industry-leading quality and innovation,” said Darrin Siver, PACCAR Senior Vice President. “Romeo Power’s battery technology solutions will enable PACCAR to deliver state-of-the-art transportation solutions that enhance customers’ operations and environmental impact. We are pleased to enter into a long-term supply agreement with Romeo Power as they are paving the way for cost-effective electrification within the commercial vehicle sector.”