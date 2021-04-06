Romeo Power stock higher on agreement to supply Peterbilt 579 and 520 battery-electric vehicles to PACCAR

Apr. 06, 2021 7:06 AM ETPACCAR Inc (PCAR), RMORMO, PCARBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor27 Comments
  • Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) +5.4% premarket, has signed a long-term supply agreement with PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) to provide battery packs, modules and battery management systems (BMS) for PACCAR’s battery electric vehicles ((BEVs)).
  • Romeo Power will supply Peterbilt 579 and 520 BEVs in the United States and Canada through 2025.
  • The start of production is anticipated to begin after 2021.
  • “PACCAR is committed to industry-leading quality and innovation,” said Darrin Siver, PACCAR Senior Vice President. “Romeo Power’s battery technology solutions will enable PACCAR to deliver state-of-the-art transportation solutions that enhance customers’ operations and environmental impact. We are pleased to enter into a long-term supply agreement with Romeo Power as they are paving the way for cost-effective electrification within the commercial vehicle sector.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.