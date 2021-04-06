ANI Pharma expands products portfolio through acquisition of Sandoz NDAs
- ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) has acquired the new drug applications (NDAs) for Oxistat Lotion, Veregen Ointment, and Pandel Cream and the abbreviated new drug application for ApexiCon E Cream from Sandoz Inc.
- Pandel Cream will be transitioned later upon receiving the requisite approvals.
- Collectively, these products generated net revenues of $13.2M in 2020.
- In conjunction with the acquisition, ANI and Sandoz have entered into a multi-year manufacturing and supply agreement for Oxistat Lotion, Pandel Cream and ApexiCon E Cream.
- ANI intends to transfer the manufacture and packaging of these three products to its own manufacturing sites in future.