ANI Pharma expands products portfolio through acquisition of Sandoz NDAs

Apr. 06, 2021 7:18 AM ETANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP)ANIPBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) has acquired the new drug applications (NDAs) for Oxistat Lotion, Veregen Ointment, and Pandel Cream and the abbreviated new drug application for ApexiCon E Cream from Sandoz Inc.
  • Pandel Cream will be transitioned later upon receiving the requisite approvals.
  • Collectively, these products generated net revenues of $13.2M in 2020.
  • In conjunction with the acquisition, ANI and Sandoz have entered into a multi-year manufacturing and supply agreement for Oxistat Lotion, Pandel Cream and ApexiCon E Cream.
  • ANI intends to transfer the manufacture and packaging of these three products to its own manufacturing sites in future.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.