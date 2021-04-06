CuriosityStream stock gains after bullish BofA start on 'unique' market position
Apr. 06, 2021 7:18 AM ETCuriosityStream Inc. (CURI)CURIBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Citing the "unique positioning within a secular growth area," BofA initiates coverage of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) at Buy with a $16 price objective.
- The firm valued CURI using DCF analysis and accounted for the company's "unique positioning within a secular growth area of M&E, as a global, factual based (e.g. science, tech, nature, history, etc.), SVOD streaming platform with attractive pricing, an advantageous cost structure, low churn and a flexible distribution strategy. "
- CURI shares are up 3.3% pre-market to $13.68.
- Last month, CURI reported Q4 results that topped revenue estimates.