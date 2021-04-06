Lamar Advertising forms SPAC Lamar Partnering Corporation, files S-1
Apr. 06, 2021
- Lamar Partnering Corporation (LPCXU), a newly formed special purpose acquisition company and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has filed to raise $300M in IPO (or $345M if underwriters exercise their option).
- LPC plans to search for a partner at the intersection of the out-of-home advertising, technology and communications sectors.
- Lamar, through an indirect wholly owned subsidiary, would own ~20% of LPC’s issued and outstanding ordinary shares and the Sponsor expects to commit to acquire $100M of forward purchase units.
- Each such unit will consist of one share of LPC’s Class A ordinary shares and one-fourth of one warrant to purchase one share of LPC’s Class A ordinary shares.
- LPC will be managed by members of Lamar’s management team, including Ross Reilly, Lamar’s Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions and Business Analytics, who will serve as LPC’s Chief Executive Officer.
- SPAC will list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “LPCXU.”
- LAMR +1.3% premarket.