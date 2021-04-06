Williams-Sonoma catches higher price target from Argus
- Argus increases its price target on Buy-rated Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) to $205 from $185.
- Analyst Christopher Graja: "While significant economic uncertainty remains, we believe that the COVID-19 crisis has caused investors to differentiate between business models that are well positioned for the future and those that face significant challenges. We saw convincing evidence that WSM is well positioned when the company delivered positive 1Q21 comparable revenue, even with all of its stores closed for more than half of the quarter. WSM followed that with strong performance in 2Q21 and 3Q21 and through the important holiday season in 4Q."
- WSM's performance during the COVID-19 crisis increased the confidence from Argus in management's ability to drive sales with innovative products, improve operating efficiency, and generate cash.
- Last week, Telsey lifted its price target on Williams-Sonoma.