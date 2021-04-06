Allegion gets double-upgrade from Barclays on hopes for above-par growth
Apr. 06, 2021 7:34 AM ETAllegion plc (ALLE)ALLEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell upgrades Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) to Overweight from Underweight as its organic sales growth profile is poised to improve from below par to above par.
- ALLE gains 1.0% in premarket trading.
- ~80% of ALLE's profits coming from non-residential markets, where indicators appear to be near a trough, Mitchell writes in a note to clients.
- Also sees ALLE as a potential beneficiary of U.S. stimulus spending due to its high domestic exposure and strong presence in markets such as education.
- Lifts price target to $150 from $107; compares with average price target of $118.
- Mitchell's Overweight rating is more bullish than the Neutral Quant rating and the average Wall Street analyst rating of Neutral (2 Very Bullish, 7 Neutral, 2 Bearish).