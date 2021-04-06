BlackRock and Brookfield drop out of bidding for Aramco pipeline deal - Reuters
Apr. 06, 2021 7:48 AM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK), BAM, ARMCO, APOBLK, BAM, ARMCO, APOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor8 Comments
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) are no longer in the running to acquire a stake in Saudi oil giant Aramco's (ARMCO) pipeline business, Reuters reports, citing two people familiar with the deal.
- Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) and Global Infrastructure Partners are still bidding for the deal, which could get Aramco more than $10B. China's sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corp., is also considering a bid for the assets, another source told Reuters.
- Aramco is seeking to sell as much as a 49% stake in the business and is preparing "staple financing" for the bidders, a financing provided by the seller that buyers can you to back the purchase.
- Aramco is looking at asset disposals as a way to maintain its $75B of annual dividend payments, most of which go to the Saudi government.
- Last year a group of six investors, including GIP and Brookfield, bought a $10B stake in Abu Dhabi natural gas pipelines last year.