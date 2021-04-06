Ortho Regenerative seeks approval for early-stage ORTHO-R study

  • Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCQB:ORTIF) announces that it has submitted an Investigational New Drug ("IND") application to the U.S. FDA for the initiation of a Phase I/II clinical trial of ORTHO-R in rotator cuff tear repair.
  • The phase I/II clinical trial is a prospective, randomized, controlled and blinded study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ORTHO-R + standard of care surgery vs standard of care surgery alone in rotator cuff tear repair.
  • The trial will enroll a total of 78 patients at 6 to 10 clinical sites throughout the U.S. with enrollment expected to begin in Q2 of 2021.
