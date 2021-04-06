Nordic American CEO sees rise in shipping rates 'in weeks rather than months'
Apr. 06, 2021 Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)
- Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) +1.5% pre-market after CEO Herbjorn Hansson says the company expects an increase in rates for its ships "in the weeks rather than months ahead" following the recent blockage of the Suez Canal.
- In a letter to shareholders and investors, Hansson says the immediate strong increase in tanker rates after the Suez blockage was "an illustration of a market nearing a boiling point."
- "There is a strong drive in the market, indicating an improvement in the time to come," the CEO writes. "We have recently seen this improvement, having concluded contracts giving rates between $15K/day up to $25K/day."
- Hansson says Nordic American's strategic position is "substantially improved" over the last two years, noting the company has 24 ships trading on short-term contracts while one ship is on a longer-term deal.
- NAT's earnings and operating cash flow turned negative during Q4, Daniel Thurecht writes in a neutral analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.