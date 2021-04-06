Auto chip giant Renesas shifts production from fire damaged plant
Apr. 06, 2021 8:03 AM ETRenesas Electronics Corporation (RNECF)RNECF, RNECYBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Renesas (OTCPK:RNECF,OTCPK:RNECY) will shift some of its lost production from the fire damaged facility in northeast Japan to its own fabs in the southeast prefecture of Ehime, according to public broadcaster NHK.
- The fire disrupted production of advanced 300mm semiconductor wafers. Damage to equipment was worse than initially expected, and Renesas warned that it could take up to three months to get those lines back in operation.
- Renesas already outsources some production to foundry giant TSMC, but the global chip shortage has TSMC running at full capacity and unable to quickly step in to help.
- Renesas produces about one-third of the global supply of microcontroller units for the auto industry.