Medivolve subsidiary Collection Sites reports 20K+ tests for March
Apr. 06, 2021 8:03 AM ETMedivolve Inc. (COPRF)COPRFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Medivolve's (OTCPK:COPRF) wholly owned subsidiary, Collection Sites realized the sale of 20,574 tests with 59% of sales being insurance pay and balance in cash.
- The company continued to see the strongest demand for antigen tests, followed by antibody and then PCR tests.
- "March was another solid month of sales for Collection Sites with over 20K tests conducted across our network. Compared to a more substantial drop from January to February, we saw a steady state with testing demand remaining relatively stable over the month" CEO Doug Sommerville commented.