Medivolve subsidiary Collection Sites reports 20K+ tests for March

Apr. 06, 2021 8:03 AM ETMedivolve Inc. (COPRF)COPRFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Medivolve's (OTCPK:COPRF) wholly owned subsidiary, Collection Sites realized the sale of 20,574 tests with 59% of sales being insurance pay and balance in cash.
  • The company continued to see the strongest demand for antigen tests, followed by antibody and then PCR tests.
  • "March was another solid month of sales for Collection Sites with over 20K tests conducted across our network. Compared to a more substantial drop from January to February, we saw a steady state with testing demand remaining relatively stable over the month" CEO Doug Sommerville commented.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.