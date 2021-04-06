Progenity and Ionis ink collaboration agreement
Apr. 06, 2021 8:07 AM ETProgenity, Inc. (PROG), IONSPROG, IONSBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) has entered into an agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) to evaluate the safety, tolerability and performance of Progenity’s Oral Biotherapeutics Delivery System (OBDS) for oral systemic delivery of antisense oligonucleotides, developed and manufactured by Ionis.
- The OBDS is an ingestible capsule based on a needle-free technology designed to enable delivery of a drug formulated in a solution directly into the tissues of the small intestine, where it can be absorbed systemically.
- During the first phase of the study, the companies will evaluate the OBDS in conjunction with Ionis’ drug for in vitro compatibility and performance as well as in vivo safety, tolerability and performance in a preclinical canine model.
- Progenity shares up more than 3% premarket.