Welltower sees Q1 normalized FFO at top end of guidance range
Apr. 06, 2021 8:12 AM ETWelltower Inc. (WELL)WELLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Welltower (NYSE:WELL) expects Q1 normalized FFO per share to come in at the top end of its 71 cents-76 cents guidance range, according to a presentation for the Mizuho Healthcare REIT Conference.
- That implies that Q1 normalized FFO per share will beat the average analyst estimate of 74 cents, which is also the midpoint of WELL's guidance range.
- Expects Q1 average occupancy for its Seniors Housing Operating ("SHO") portfolio to "finish favorably to the midpoint of its -275 to -375 basis points guidance range."
- SHO portfolio occupancy has increased for three straight weeks, with occupancy gains of ~ 65 bps in the U.S. and 50 bps in the U.K. since March 12.
- Lead generation for many communities has returned to pre-COVID levels.
- Trailing two-week resident cases of COVID-19 have declined by 99%, from mid-January through April 1, 2021; that compares with a 93% decline from mid-January to March 5.
- In Q1, WELL completed $209M of pro rata acquisitions at an initial yield of 6.2% and pro rata dispositions totaled $216M at a yield of 5.5%.
- As of March 31, 2021, near-term liquidity stood at $4.8B; including expected future proceeds from announced dispositions, liquidity stands at $5.8B.