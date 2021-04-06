Welltower sees Q1 normalized FFO at top end of guidance range

Apr. 06, 2021 8:12 AM ETWelltower Inc. (WELL)WELLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Welltower (NYSE:WELL) expects Q1 normalized FFO per share to come in at the top end of its 71 cents-76 cents guidance range, according to a presentation for the Mizuho Healthcare REIT Conference.
  • That implies that Q1 normalized FFO per share will beat the average analyst estimate of 74 cents, which is also the midpoint of WELL's guidance range.
  • Expects Q1 average occupancy for its Seniors Housing Operating ("SHO") portfolio to "finish favorably to the midpoint of its -275 to -375 basis points guidance range."
  • SHO portfolio occupancy has increased for three straight weeks, with occupancy gains of ~ 65 bps in the U.S. and 50 bps in the U.K. since March 12.
  • Lead generation for many communities has returned to pre-COVID levels.
  • Trailing two-week resident cases of COVID-19 have declined by 99%, from mid-January through April 1, 2021; that compares with a 93% decline from mid-January to March 5.
  • In Q1, WELL completed $209M of pro rata acquisitions at an initial yield of 6.2% and pro rata dispositions totaled $216M at a yield of 5.5%.
  • As of March 31, 2021, near-term liquidity stood at $4.8B; including expected future proceeds from announced dispositions, liquidity stands at $5.8B.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.