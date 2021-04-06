Yumanity Therapeutics YTX-7739 shows in vivo efficacy in a glioblastoma multiforme in mice
Apr. 06, 2021 8:14 AM ETYumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (YMTX)YMTXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) announces results of a study that demonstrate in vivo efficacy, including increased median overall survival, of YTX-7739 in a mouse model for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).
- YTX-7739 is currently in clinical development by YMTX as a potential treatment for Parkinson’s disease.
- In this study, YTX-7739 was administered either alone or with temozolomide (TMZ) to mice following intracranial implantation of GBM cells.
- It was found that YTX-7739, and a second SCD inhibitor in development, YTX-9184, each increased median survival as monotherapy and was synergistic with TMZ in both aggressive and slow growing tumors.
- The authors concluded that SCD inhibition could possibly be a viable approach to improving treatment of GBM in humans, as either single or adjunctive therapy.