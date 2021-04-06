Fertilizer stocks seen rising as Belarus raises price in potash contract with India
- Fertilizer stocks could rally after Belarus Potash said it raised prices by 13% in a potash supply contract with India signed earlier this year, signaling a stronger outlook for potash producers.
- BPC, a trading arm of Belaruskali, the world's largest potash producer, says it signed its annual potash supply contract for 800K metric tons with India's largest importer of the product in January, renegotiating the contract price to $280/mt on a cost and freight basis.
- Scotiabank analyst Ben Isaacson says the new price is "materially better" than the disappointing $247/mt signed by BPC several months ago and sets a new reference for the Chinese potash contract, which could reached $270-$280/mt.
- Relevant stocks include North American potash producers include Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) and Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI), as well as nitrogen producer CF Industries (NYSE:CF).
- Taking a more pessimistic view, Sven Carlin says Nutrien offers just single-digit long-term returns, which are low for a cyclical, especially with BHP's Jansen decision risk coming, according to a bearish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.