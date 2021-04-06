GreenBox POS stock jumps on raising 2021 processing volume estimates to at least $1.2B
Apr. 06, 2021 8:27 AM ETGreenBox POS (GBOX)GBOXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) shares +12.7% premarket on expecting at least $1.2B of processing volume for the year, improved operating margins and additional new smart-contract token volume.
- The company sees Q1 2021 processing volume materially outpaced prior expectations used in initial annual guidance of $600M.
- The company’s blockchain ledger-based payment solutions have gained traction as new merchant onboarding accelerates following the launch of its Gen3 technology in January.
- "Our original 2021 projections were based more on Q4 2020 processing volume levels and proved to be too conservative. Given the visibility we now have from the first quarter, we are comfortable now raising our full year estimates,” said Fredi Nisan, Chief Executive Officer of GreenBox POS. “We are encouraged by the rapid adoption of our proprietary blockchain technology and believe the launch of our smart-contract token technology may pave the way for additional revisions to these projections.”
- The company recorded processing volume of $131M during Q4, +254% Q/Q.