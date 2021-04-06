Shopify viewed cautiously by Evercore ahead of tough Q2 comps
Apr. 06, 2021 8:27 AM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP)SHOPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor28 Comments
- Evercore ISI begins coverage on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) with an In Line Rating and price target of $1,360.
- Analyst Mark Mahaney: "We view Shopify as the leading Operating System for Online Retail with multiple tailwinds (Social Commerce) and product initiatives that have the potential to help SHOP sustain super premium growth. Though at current valuation levels, we view the risk/reward as balanced."
- Mahaney says the firm will consider a rerating on Shopify if GMV growth deceleration is not as bad as feared.
- "We believe SHOP’s Subscription business will have fully absorbed the pull-forward in demand for digital presence but are wary of how SHOP’s GMV growth rates will fare against 100%+ growth in multiple quarters last year. If SHOP is able to boost its top line thanks to categories like Apparel and channels like Retail POS that will fare better in a re-opening scenario, we would become more constructive on the stock."
- Wall Street ratings scorecard on SHOP: 19 Buy-equivalent ratings, 18 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 3 Sell-equivalent ratings.