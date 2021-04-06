Phunware pops 32% premarket on board authorizing bitcoin purchases
Apr. 06, 2021 8:28 AM ETPhunware, Inc. (PHUN)PHUNBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) rallied 32% premarket after its board authorized bitcoin purchases mainly for commercial launch preparation of its blockchain-enabled MaaS Customer Data Platform and MaaS Mobile Loyalty Ecosystem.
- Subject to application approvals, Phunware plans to release PhunWallet on iOS and Android later this month.
- "We recently completed an initial purchase of 25.8 bitcoin at an average price of $58,133 per bitcoin and are thrilled to actively participate in such a vibrant global market and community alongside Tesla, MicroStrategy, Square and many other corporations and funds worldwide," president & CEO Alan S. Knitowski commented.
- Recently, the company partnered with BitPay for expanding its corporate benefits package to provide cryptocurrency payroll options for employees, including bitcoin.