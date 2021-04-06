I-Mab and ABL Bio start dosing in early-stage bispecific antibody trial

Apr. 06, 2021
  • I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) and South Korean biotech ABL Bio announce that the first patient has been dosed in a phase 1 trial for bispecific antibody TJ-L14B/ABL503.
  • The trial is an open-label, multi-center, dose-escalation and dose-expansion study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD), preliminary antitumor activity, maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and/or recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D) of TJ-L14B/ABL503 in locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
  • TJ-L14B/ABL503 is a differentiated PD-L1-based bispecific antibody with the PD-L1 arm as the tumor-dependent T-cell activator and the 4-1BB arm as the conditional T cell activator upon tumor engagement.
  • Preclinical studies have showed that the bispecific antibody shows better anti-tumor activity than equimolar doses of single agents alone or in combination.
