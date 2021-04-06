Roche's Elecsys COVID-19 antibody test now available in Canada
Apr. 06, 2021 8:41 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY)RHHBYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announces the approval of its new Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2-S (spike protein) test under Health Canada's Interim Order.
- The Elecsys test is an immunoassay for the in vitro qualitative and semi-quantitative detection of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein receptor binding domain in human serum and plasma.
- Through a blood sample, the test is intended as an aid to assess the adaptive humoral immune response to the SARS–CoV–2-S protein. The test may also detect a response to vaccination.
- The Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2-S test is the latest addition to the comprehensive Roche Diagnostics portfolio in COVID-19. Currently, this portfolio includes molecular, serology and digital solutions which help diagnose and manage COVID-19.