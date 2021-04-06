Roche's Elecsys COVID-19 antibody test now available in Canada

Apr. 06, 2021 8:41 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY)RHHBYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announces the approval of its new Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2-S (spike protein) test under Health Canada's Interim Order.
  • The Elecsys test is an immunoassay for the in vitro qualitative and semi-quantitative detection of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein receptor binding domain in human serum and plasma.
  • Through a blood sample, the test is intended as an aid to assess the adaptive humoral immune response to the SARS–CoV–2-S protein. The test may also detect a response to vaccination.
  • The Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2-S test is the latest addition to the comprehensive Roche Diagnostics portfolio in COVID-19. Currently, this portfolio includes molecular, serology and digital solutions which help diagnose and manage COVID-19.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.