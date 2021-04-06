Cryoport acquires Critical Transport Solutions Australia for $5M
Apr. 06, 2021 8:43 AM ETCryoport, Inc. (CYRX)CYRXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) has acquired Critical Transport Solutions Australia, a market leader in providing premium healthcare logistics management services for ~5M.
- CTSA will be a part of Cryoport's CRYOPDP business unit and will continue to be run by the current management team.
- Acquiring CTSA's distribution capabilities in Australia is expected to improve Cryoport's position to gain market share in Asia Pacific as the number of clinical trials taking place in the region continues to increase.
- "As a strong customer and patient centric organization our strategy is to continue to develop our geographical footprint," said Cedric Picaud, CEO, CRYOPDP.