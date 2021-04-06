Ultra Clean Holdings stock drops after $175M public stock offering
Apr. 06, 2021 8:44 AM ETUltra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT)UCTTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) commences an underwritten public offering of $175M of common stock.
- Underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase an unspecified additional amount of stock at the public offering price, minus discounts.
- Ultra Clean will use the funds for general corporate purposes and could use part of the money toward acquiring complementary businesses, though there aren't any specific plans at this time.
- Needham is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. D.A. Davidson and Craig-Hallum are acting as co-managers.
- Ultra Clean shares are down 5.4% pre-market to $61.50.
- Source: Press release.
- "UCTT has greatly appreciated in recent months and that could be a cause for concern to some of those wanting to stay long. Relatively low multiples combined with growth in the mid to high twenties argue in favor of holding on to UCTT," writes Seeking Alpha contributor Market Gyrations in a recent bullish call.