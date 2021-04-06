Medolife gets 'significant purchase order' of Immunapen
Apr. 06, 2021 8:47 AM ETQuanta, Inc. (QNTA)QNTABy: SA News Team
- Medolife Rx, a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta (OTCPK:QNTA), announces that the company has received a "significant purchase order" for its nutraceutical product Immunapen, a consumer-facing product designed to increase the quality of life of users through enhancing their immune system.
- The Immunapen is a natural homeopathic drug that is sold over the counter to general patient populations around the world.
- The purchase order for 1,400 Immunapen Originals came from a pharmaceutical wholesaler based in the Republic of Armenia who will distribute the products throughout the region.
- Medolife said that this is the first purchase order from the wholesaler and it hopes that it will be the beginning of a strong relationship.