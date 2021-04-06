Occidental plans pilot plant to turn CO2 into material for plastics
- Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) says its Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary plans to build and operate a bio-ethylene pilot plant applying technology using human-made carbon dioxide instead of hydrocarbon-sourced feedstocks.
- Bio-ethylene currently is produced from bio-ethanol, which is made from sugarcane; the new technology produces bio-ethylene from carbon dioxide, water and light.
- The pilot plant, to be jointly developed with bio-engineering startup Cemvita Factory, is expected to begin operations in 2022.
- "This technology could provide an opportunity to offer a new, non-hydrocarbon-sourced ethylene product to the market, reducing carbon emissions, and in the future benefit our affiliate, OxyChem, which is a large producer and consumer of ethylene in its chlorovinyls business," says Oxy Low carbon Ventures VP of technology Dr. Robert Zeller.
- Oxy Low Carbon Ventures recently s truck a deal with NextDecade for the offtake and permanent geologic storage of carbon dioxide captured from the planned Rio Grande LNG project in south Texas.