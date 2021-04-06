Panbela rises on upcoming ASCO presentation
Apr. 06, 2021 8:56 AM ETPanbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA)PBLABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) has added ~14.1% in the pre-market after announcing that an abstract for its polyamine analogue SBP-101 has been accepted for a poster presentation at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (“ASCO”) scheduled for June 2021.
- Per the title, the presentation will detail the efficacy of SBP-101 in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel in the first-line setting for patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
- The poster session is named ‘Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary.’
- In February, Panbela dropped sharply after announcing a partial clinical hold of a Phase 1 trial evaluating SBP-101 as a first-line treatment for patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.