Starbucks named a top pick at Atlantic Equities

Apr. 06, 2021 8:57 AM ET
  • Atlantic Equities starts off coverage on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) with an Overweight rating and names it a top pick.
  • The firm notes that Starbucks continues to innovate and expand in key markets, instead of standing still.
  • "Starbucks remains well positioned, levered to the improving consumer economy as mobility recovers, especially in the US where Starbucks is largely an owner/operator, as well as in China where Starbucks is deepening its market penetration with its store count expected to surpass 5,000 in FY21."
  • The firm assigns a price target of $128 to SBUX.
  • The average price target from Wall Street on Starbucks has only drifted slightly higher since December, despite the accelerated pace of vaccinations in the U.S.
