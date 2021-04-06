Iteris nabs $3.15M in additional task order from FHWA
- Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) received an additional $3.15M in funding for a task order under its indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) for providing continued development, evolution and deployment support for the intelligent transportation systems reference architecture program.
- The funding is added to an existing 3-year task order agreement, initiated in November 2020, and is part of a five-year IDIQ contract with a contract ceiling of up to $19.5M.
- Under the agreement, Iteris will continue to support the evolution of the Architecture Reference for Cooperative and Intelligent Transportation content to reflect changes in ITS, and connected and automated vehicle developments.