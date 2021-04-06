Evoke Pharma gets notice of allowance from United States Patent and Trademark Office
Apr. 06, 2021 9:03 AM ETEvoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK)EVOKBy: SA News Team
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Application No. 16/181,841 for Gimoti (metoclopramide) nasal spray.
- The patent will cover methods of use for nasal delivery of metoclopramide for the treatment of gastroparesis.
- "The issuance of this Notice of Allowance strengthens the intellectual property protection for Gimoti and will provide another Orange Book-listable patent and a significant addition to our intellectual property estate and overall marketing strategy for Gimoti," CEO Dave Gonyer said.
- Shares up more than 5% premarket.