Evoke Pharma gets notice of allowance from United States Patent and Trademark Office

  • Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Application No. 16/181,841 for Gimoti (metoclopramide) nasal spray.
  • The patent will cover methods of use for nasal delivery of metoclopramide for the treatment of gastroparesis.
  • "The issuance of this Notice of Allowance strengthens the intellectual property protection for Gimoti and will provide another Orange Book-listable patent and a significant addition to our intellectual property estate and overall marketing strategy for Gimoti," CEO Dave Gonyer said.
  • Shares up more than 5% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.