Tetra Tech bags $49M USACE environmental services contract
Apr. 06, 2021 9:07 AM ETTetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)TTEKBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) has won five-year architecture and engineering services contract worth $49M from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to support facilities throughout the United States.
- Tetra Tech will provide environmental services for the protection and restoration of the natural environment, including designs, studies, surveys, and application of sustainable and innovative technologies.
- “USACE has been a valued client for more than 40 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to continuing to use our Leading with Science approach to support USACE’s environmental management initiatives.”