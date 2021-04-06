Paychex stock drops after revenue and full-year outlook fall in-line with estimates
- Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares dip 3.9% pre-market after the company's fiscal Q3 results topped EPS estimates with $0.96, four cents above consensus, but fell in-line with revenue and full-year guidance.
- Total revenue was down 3% on the year to $1.1B. Service revenue dipped 2% to $1.1B.
- PEO and Insurance Solutions sales dropped 8% to $250M due to the unemployment rates and decrease in worksite employees at client offices.
- Cash and equivalents totaled $1.1B as of February 28.
- “Client retention remains strong and at record levels, and our results for the third quarter show that our resilient business model has helped us navigate the uncertainties created by COVID-19. We continue to see progress in our key indicators and remain committed to providing our clients the flexibility, technology, and resources they need to respond and adapt to the uncertainties of the COVID-19 environment,” says CEO Martin Mucci.
- The FY21 forecast includes total revenue down 2% to flat on the year (about $3.96-4.04B vs. the $3.98B consensus) and adjusted EPS in the range of down 2% to flat or about $2.94-3.00 vs. the $2.94 estimate.
