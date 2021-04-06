JoAnn shoots higher after analysts fire off Buy ratings
Apr. 06, 2021 9:09 AM ETJOANN Inc. (JOAN)JOANBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- JoAnn (NASDAQ:JOAN) lands almost a clean sweep of bull ratings as analyst coverage opens up.
- Guggenheim (Buy), Wells Fargo (Overweight), Piper Sandler (Overweight), Barclays (Overweight) and Credit Suisse (Outperform) all fired out positive ratings in their first look at the retailer. Analysts are confident that the "high-quality" operator is attractive beyond the pandemic. More market share gains are also widely predicted.
- JOAN is up 8.19% premarket to $11.89. Shares have traded between $9.75 and $12.80 since the IPO launched.
- Earlier today, Telsey pointed to attractive entry point on JoAnn.