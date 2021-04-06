Abbott's XIENCE stent indication gets European approval

  • Abbott (NYSE:ABT) announces that its XIENCE stent has received CE Mark in Europe for shorter duration of dual anti-platelet therapy (DAPT) – as short as 28 days, the shortest indication available in the world – for patients with high bleeding risk (HBR).
  • The approval follows recent results from two studies that showed both one-month or three-month DAPT followed by aspirin monotherapy is safe in HBR patients and is intended to improve patient outcomes and provide physicians more options to treat their patients.
  • XIENCE is the most widely used stent worldwide and is the only stent to have evidence and data for both one-month and three-months DAPT followed by two different types of blood-thinning medication in HBR patients.
  • Abbott is also seeking an indication for HBR for the XIENCE stent in the U.S.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.