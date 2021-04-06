Abbott's XIENCE stent indication gets European approval
Apr. 06, 2021 9:21 AM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)ABTBy: SA News Team2 Comments
- Abbott (NYSE:ABT) announces that its XIENCE stent has received CE Mark in Europe for shorter duration of dual anti-platelet therapy (DAPT) – as short as 28 days, the shortest indication available in the world – for patients with high bleeding risk (HBR).
- The approval follows recent results from two studies that showed both one-month or three-month DAPT followed by aspirin monotherapy is safe in HBR patients and is intended to improve patient outcomes and provide physicians more options to treat their patients.
- XIENCE is the most widely used stent worldwide and is the only stent to have evidence and data for both one-month and three-months DAPT followed by two different types of blood-thinning medication in HBR patients.
- Abbott is also seeking an indication for HBR for the XIENCE stent in the U.S.