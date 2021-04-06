Dow Jones, S&P slip from highs in pause after strong rally
Apr. 06, 2021 9:39 AM ETNASDAQ Composite Index (COMP.IND), SP500, DJICOMP.IND, SP500, DJI, XLE, XLC, XLKBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor5 Comments
- The major averages are consolidating a little early after yesterday's rally.
- The Nasdaq (COMP) -0.1%, the S&P (SP500) -0.1% and the Dow (DJI) -0.2% are a little lower.
- Rates are falling back, even as the IMF boosted its forecast for 2021 U.S. economic growth to 6.4% from 5.1%, just a tad lower than the Fed forecast. It raised global growth to 6%.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is down 3 basis points to 1.69%.
- The Big 6 megacaps are mostly lower, with Apple up slightly, after their strong run.
- Three out of 11 S&P sectors are up, with Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) on top, followed by Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC).
- Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) is the weakest.
- "Despite value’s outperformance over the past six months, value continues to trade at historic discounts to growth. While it is unclear whether this recent value resurgence will be short lived or if it will mirror the enormous value run from 2000 to 2006, we believe several ingredients are in place for sustained outperformance," Nuveen writes.
- While the S&P has been moving further into record territory as rates have risen, UBS argues there's still ample reason to put money into equities.