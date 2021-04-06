Mitesco names new chief legal officer

Apr. 06, 2021 9:42 AM ETMITESCO INC. (MITI)MITIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Mitesco (OTCQB:MITI) appointed Ms. Jenny Lindstrom as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary; she joins from Radisson Hotel where she served as EVP & General Counsel for Radisson Hospitality.
  • "...she has practiced law internationally, in addition to her North American presence, which fits well with our long-term desire to conduct business beyond North America. Given our desire to expand, we believe the ability to have an in-house professional to process leases, review financing documents, assist with our up-listing initiative, and manage our other legal matters, is critical," CEO Mr. Larry Diamond commented.
