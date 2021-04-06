President Biden is set to announce the vaccine eligibility date has moved up to April 19th
Apr. 06, 2021 By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- President Joe Biden is set to announce on Tuesday that he is moving the target date up that will allow all American adults to become eligible to receive the vaccine for COVID-19, per CNN.
- The announcement will move the new target date up to April 19th, which is almost two weeks ahead of the original May 1st target.
- In addition to having eligibility for all Americans, there will be vaccination sites within five miles of where people live. President Biden stated that the number of pharmacies contributing to the federal pharmacy vaccination program was increasing from the current 17,000 locations to 40,000.
- The United States has been outpacing most of the world regarding the vaccine rollout, placing itself in the best position for a re-opening economy.
- Per Bloomberg, the latest vaccination rate in the United States is 3,053,566 doses per day, on average. At this rate, it will take an additional three months to cover 75% of the population, also known as the herd immunity number.
- An additional three months out will place a target of July 4th for herd immunity. Investors have been pricing in the vaccine rollout along with market stimuli and are adjusting their portfolios for Q2 and beyond.
- The consistent theme echoed in the investment community has been the transition to value-related names. With future rates set to rise and a back-to-normal economy looking more and more optimistic in the United States, value investments have been at the forefront of investors’ minds.
- Value has been consistently outperforming growth names year-to-date. UBS, Russell Investments, and BlackRock are among a few institutions that favor value looking into the future.
- A handful of value related exchange traded funds that can be examined are as follows: Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV), iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD), Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE), iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS), Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR), and iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).
