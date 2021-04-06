Fisker CEO teases electric vehicle price starting at $37,499
Apr. 06, 2021
- Fisker (FSR -1.6%) CEO Henrik Fisker tweets that an affordable electric can be a "little tough" too as he teases out a starting price of $37,499 for the company's Ocean EV.
- Earlier this month, Fisker drew a cautious view from Barclays. The firm says Fisker might look cheap compared to Tesla, but thinks considerable risk still exists for investors due to competition from legacy and new automakers. Seeking Alpha author Josh Arnold is also on the sidelines with Fisker. "If we get another run to $30, I'll certainly be bearish then. But for now, it just looks like a fairly priced lottery ticket," he wrote earlier this month.