Hoth Therapeutics engages worldwide clinical trials for mid-stage HT-001 trial
Apr. 06, 2021
- Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH -5.6%) announces that it has engaged a full-service contract research organization Worldwide Clinical Trials for its upcoming Phase 2a dose ranging clinical trial of HT-001 for treatment of cutaneous toxicities associated with EGFR inhibitor therapy for cancer patients.
- Hoth's Phase 2a dose ranging clinical trial will investigate the efficacy and safety of varying dose strengths of HT-001 in comparison to placebo for treatment of cutaneous disorders (skin, nails, and scalp) associated with EGFR inhibitor therapy.
- The study will be conducted in cancer patients receiving EGFR inhibitors, inclusive of both small molecule and biologic drug classes.
- Worldwide manages clinical trials in more than 60 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, Russia, and Asia Pacific.