Hoth Therapeutics engages worldwide clinical trials for mid-stage HT-001 trial

  • Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH -5.6%) announces that it has engaged a full-service contract research organization Worldwide Clinical Trials for its upcoming Phase 2a dose ranging clinical trial of HT-001 for treatment of cutaneous toxicities associated with EGFR inhibitor therapy for cancer patients.
  • Hoth's Phase 2a dose ranging clinical trial will investigate the efficacy and safety of varying dose strengths of HT-001 in comparison to placebo for treatment of cutaneous disorders (skin, nails, and scalp) associated with EGFR inhibitor therapy.
  • The study will be conducted in cancer patients receiving EGFR inhibitors, inclusive of both small molecule and biologic drug classes.
  • Worldwide manages clinical trials in more than 60 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, Russia, and Asia Pacific.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.