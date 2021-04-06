Monaker Group partnership acquires a digital TV technology provider
- Monaker (MKGI +0.7%) announced that Reinhart Interactive TV, a Monaker-funded strategic partnership, has acquired a leading and award winning Interactive TV supplier, founded in 2001 by former employees of Philips Media.
- With this acquisition, Reinhart Interactive TV combined with HotPlay’s offering becomes an ESP (Entertainment Service Provider).
- According to Monaker, this acquisition represents a low-cost and timely entry into a new distribution channel covering large geographic areas and servicing a vast user base.
- As a result of their collaboration, Reinhart Interactive TV and HotPlay expect to develop and provide a gaming ecosystem in which players can seamlessly transition from mobile to television screen, and vice versa, thus increasing customer engagement, keeping users connected on the platform and leading to increased potential for ad revenue and platform “gamer stickiness.”